Happy Monday! Mostly cloudy to start our day with some showers developing this morning in our western counties. Our best opportunity for showers across the area is this afternoon and evening as scattered showers develop and isolated thunderstorms are possible. Temperatures today rise into the upper 70s to near 80 for our highs. Overnight, showers linger early before we dry out throughout tonight. Some patchy fog is possible late overnight and into early tomorrow morning. Lows tonight are in the upper 50s.

We are in this rinse and repeat weather pattern. We start off dry Tuesday but scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and evening. Showers linger into the overnight hours. Wednesday is another day with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. A lingering isolated shower is possible Thursday. As for temperatures, we stay near average through Thursday.