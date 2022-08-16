Happy Tuesday! Weather on repeat today. We start our day mostly cloudy with showers in our western counties. The best opportunity for showers across the Twin Tiers is this afternoon and evening as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop. Temperatures today reach near 80. Overnight, stray showers linger, especially early overnight. Aside from the stray showers, we are mostly cloudy. Some patchy fog develops late overnight and into early tomorrow morning. Lows tonight are in the upper 50s. Once again, we see mostly cloudy conditions on Wednesday and scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop for the afternoon and evening. Highs are in the low 80s.