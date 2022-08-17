Happy Wednesday! Patchy fog is starting our day and so are temperatures in the 50s. We are mostly cloudy this morning and will stay that way today. Just like yesterday, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop for the afternoon and evening. As daytime heating ends, we see showers and thunderstorm diminish overnight. A stray shower is possible early overnight before we dry out. Lows tonight are in the mid 50s. Moisture lingers for Thursday and isolated showers and a quick rumble of thunder is possible. Temperatures are near average in the low 80s.