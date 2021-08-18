Regional Forecast- Finger Lakes (8/18/21)

Wednesday will be a rainy day with temperatures near 80. Tropical Depression Fred will move into the area in the afternoon into early Thursday, but the moisture ahead of the depression is bringing showers and storms. Some areas have already seen an areal flood advisory. There is a flash flood watch in place for the Twin Tiers until early Thursday morning. Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Twin Tiers until early Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible associated with the Tropical Depression moving throughout the region Wednesday into early Thursday. The risk for those strong to severe storms continues into the overnight along with the risk for flash flooding. Overnight rain totals alone could reach one to two inches. The overnight low temperature will be in the mid-60’s along with showers and storms continuing.