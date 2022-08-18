Happy Thursday! It is quite the foggy start to the day. The fog lifts by mid-morning. Aside from the fog today, we are mostly cloudy and see isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Temperatures today reach the low 80s for highs. Overnight, lows are in the upper 50s with mostly clear conditions as high pressure builds in. This allows for mostly sunny conditions on Friday and a dry day. A wind out of the southwest also allows temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 80s.