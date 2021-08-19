Regional Forecast- Finger Lakes (8/19/21)

Thursday will be another rainy day with temperatures near 80. Post-Tropical Depression Fred is moving to the Northeast, but we are receiving the outer bands of showers as it moves out of the region. High temperatures will be close to 80, with mostly cloudy skies. There will be a brief break in rain in the afternoon before spotty showers associated with an upper-level feature begin. There has been major flooding in parts of the Twin Tiers as Fred moved through, with some areas under flood warnings still on Thursday morning to afternoon. Some of the flooding has caused major damage with some areas forced to evacuate.