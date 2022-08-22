Happy Monday! A dreary start to the week with showers welcoming our day. These showers continue throughout our Monday and isolated thunderstorms develop for the afternoon. Temperatures today reach near 80. Overnight, lows drop into the low 60s. Showers linger overnight and we are mostly cloudy. More showers move in for Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible. Highs reach near 80 again for Tuesday.