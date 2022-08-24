Happy Wednesday! Patchy fog starting our day for some once again. The fog will lift by mid-morning. Aside from the fog, we are dry and clear to start our day. An area of high pressure is in control today, so we stay dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures today reach the mid 80s for highs. Overnight, lows are in the mid 50s with mostly clear conditions. Patchy fog develops late overnight and into early tomorrow morning. Thursday is another mostly sunny day but some isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and early evening. Highs reach the upper 80s on Thursday and we are muggy. Our next best chance for rain is Friday with a cold front moving in. This front results in scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. A strong to severe storm is possible on Friday in the afternoon and early evening. Main threat is damaging winds.