Happy Thursday! It is the same story again this morning with some patchy fog causing reduced visibility. The fog will lift shortly after sunrise. Aside from the fog, we start off mostly sunny. There is a boundary to the North of us and it will result in stray showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening. As for temperatures, we will reach the mid 80s today and also be muggy. Overnight, an isolated shower is possible and we are partly cloudy. Lows tonight are in the low 60s. A cold front moves in Friday bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible with the main threat