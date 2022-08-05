Friday early morning temperatures only reached a low in the upper-60’s. We saw mostly cloudy conditions overnight and fog drastically reduced visibility. Friday will be another humid day with a high temperature in the mid-80’s. There is a chance for showers to thunderstorms start Friday afternoon. Some could be strong with isolated heavy rainfall the main concern. As of now, flash flooding is not an issue because of how below average we are in terms of rainfall, with most of us under drought conditio