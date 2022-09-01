Happy Thursday! A mostly clear start to the day with dry and quiet weather. This is courtesy of high pressure which remains in control of our weather pattern today, so we see dry conditions and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures reach the mid 70s which is slightly below average for this time of the year. We also stay comfortable humidity wise. Overnight, lows are in the mid 40s and we are dry with mostly clear conditions. Some patchy valley fog looks to develop late overnight and into tomorrow morning. High pressure remains in control for Friday which results in dry and mostly sunny conditions. A change in wind direction Friday allows temperatures to reach back into the mid 80s.