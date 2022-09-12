Happy Monday! Patchy fog is starting our day and so is cloudy conditions. The fog lifts by mid-morning but we hold onto the clouds today. It will be a gloomy and dreary day. Showers develop by late morning and continue throughout the day. During the afternoon and into early overnight, isolated thunderstorms look to develop. Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon into the early evening. The main threats are damaging winds and large hail. As for rainfall, accumulation will be below an inch for most locations but if thunderstorms go over the same area there can be localized higher amounts. Overnight, scattered showers continue and patchy fog develops again.