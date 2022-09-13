Happy Tuesday! Stray showers linger this morning but we have a dry period midday. We even see some broken cloud cover. For this afternoon, the area of low pressure we have dealt with since the end of the weekend finally moves through. It brings scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. This area of low pressure moves out after the dinner time hours. Dry air filters in behind it, so we are dry and mostly clear overnight. A stray shower is possible mainly in the Finger Lakes region on Wednesday. Most will stay dry and any shower will stay light. Otherwise, we are mostly sunny.