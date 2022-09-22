Happy Thursday! A line of rain is moving through this morning. All of this is with a cold front moving through the area. As this line of rain moves through, heavy rain, and gusty winds are possible. Behind the cold front, we are cooler and this results in little change in temperature today. We also have a breezy northwest wind today which ushers in that cooler air but also lake-effect clouds and showers. Overnight, isolated showers continues and we stay mostly cloudy. Clouds decrease throughout the day on Friday, we dry out, and sunshine returns.