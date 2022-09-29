Happy Thursday! Drizzle and mostly cloudy conditions are starting our day. The clouds and drizzle diminish throughout the morning. By this afternoon, we are dry and mostly sunny. Overnight, it will be chilly with patchy frost developing and a frost advisory going into effect late tonight into tomorrow morning. As we head into tomorrow, we see filtered sunshine with high-level clouds increasing ahead of the remnants of hurricane Ian.

As for the impacts we see here in our area, it will generally be in the form of clouds. Mid and high-level clouds increase this weekend and I put in the slight chance for a showers this weekend and for the start of next week as the moisture from Ian moves northward. An area of high pressure, will be to the north of us this weekend and for the start of next week which keeps a lot of the rain to the south of our area.