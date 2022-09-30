Happy Friday! It is a chilly start to the day but we will warm up heading into this afternoon. Fog also starting our day but will lift shortly after sunrise. High-level clouds are slowly inching northward this morning and will continue to move in throughout the day. This will result in filtered sunshine today. Overnight, clouds really start to build in. We turn mostly cloudy overnight. All of this cloud cover is associated with Ian.

Late overnight and into tomorrow morning, an isolated shower is possible as Ian approaches from the South. There is a slight chance for showers for both Saturday and Sunday. Generally, any shower looks to stay isolated and a majority of the rain stays to the South due to an area of high pressure being to the North of us. The remnants of Ian moves off the East Coast for Monday and Tuesday. A slight chance for showers continues as there is the potential for wrap around moisture to move into our area.