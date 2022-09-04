Waking up to a foggy Sunday morning with a few pop-up showers in portions of the Twin Tiers. Shower chances increase later this afternoon as a cold front moves across the region. Temperatures only reach the low 80’s due to cloudy skies and scattered rain showers. Overnight, rainfall chances across the region rise from 60% to 90%. Thunderstorm chances increase as well. Lows in the low 60’s.