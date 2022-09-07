Happy Wednesday! Another dreary and gloomy day. Fog is starting our day and does not really lift throughout the day due to a light wind not being able to mix it out. Today will be a cloudy day and scattered showers develop and move through. Overnight, stray showers continue and we hold onto the clouds. More stray showers for Thursday but clouds decrease and we dry out as the day progresses. This is with dry air filtering in and high pressure building into the region.