Happy Thursday! Clouds once again welcome our day with some patchy fog. The fog lifts throughout the morning. As for the clouds, they decrease throughout the day. Stray showers are possible today but they will diminish as the day progresses. This is all a result of dry air filtering in from the North. Overnight, we are dry and mostly clear. Some patchy fog develops late overnight and into tomorrow morning. Sunshine returns for Friday and we remain dry. Clouds don’t start to filter in until late in the day on Saturday but we remain dry for the day.