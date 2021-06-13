Regional Forecast – Finger Lake (06/13/2021)

Happy Sunday everyone! Today starts off mostly cloudy and dry but that will be short lived. Scattered showers and storms will move into the Twin Tiers this afternoon and stick around into the overnight hours. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. The main threats with any severe storms will be heavy rain, strong winds, and the potential for some hail. Highs today will get near 80. As we head into the overnight hours, temperatures will drop into the low 60s with those showers and storms lingering into the overnight. Monday starts off mostly dry and the cloud cover will break for some. This break from the cloud cover will not last long as clouds build in with the next chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon to early evening hours. Temperatures tomorrow will rise into the upper 70s.