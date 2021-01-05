Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (01/05/21)

Waking up this morning we are seeing low visibility due to patchy. With overnight lows dropping back near freezing, wet roads refroze leading to the potential for slick spots. Nonetheless, if you are heading out make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to be. An abundance of moisture in the atmosphere leading to mainly cloudy conditions that will continue through Wednesday. A weak disturbance will push through the region leading to stray showers, but not everyone will see this! Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s with lows in the mid to upper 20s.