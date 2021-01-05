Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (01/05/21)

Regional Forecast - Northern Tier

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Waking up this morning we are seeing low visibility due to patchy. With overnight lows dropping back near freezing, wet roads refroze leading to the potential for slick spots. Nonetheless, if you are heading out make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to be. An abundance of moisture in the atmosphere leading to mainly cloudy conditions that will continue through Wednesday. A weak disturbance will push through the region leading to stray showers, but not everyone will see this! Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now