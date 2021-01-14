Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (01/14/2021)

Waking up this morning a weak disturbance is moving through the region leading to light shower activity. The majority of this activity is confined to areas close to the New York/Pennsylvania border and south into the Northern Tier. Snowfall accumulation will be light and highly dependent on elevation. Light snow showers will continue for the first half of the day before we turn mainly dry by the afternoon. Cloud cover is still looking to continue with breaks of it a possible late day. High temperatures today will once again be slightly warmer than average, with highs near the low 40s. We stay mostly cloudy overnight with lows near 30 degrees.