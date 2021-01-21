Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (01/21/2021)

Waking up this morning to calmer conditions compared to twenty-four hours ago. Although temperatures in some locations are starting off around 20 degrees, a southwest breeze sustained at 5-15 mph will help usher some warmer air into the atmosphere for today. Highs today will reach into the mid to upper 30s. A clipper system passing to the north of us will keep the majority of the shower activity to the north of us. This being said, stray shower activity will still be possible throughout the day. Snow shower activity will increase overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.