Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (01/28/2021)

*Winter Weather Advisory in effect Tuesday for the Twin Tiers*

Waking up this morning to cloudy skies and calm weather. We begin to see light snow showers move into the Twin Tiers by mid-morning, first in the Northern Tier. We will all see light snow showers at first, thanks to our temperatures at or near freezing. Embedded pockets of moderate to heavy snowfall will be possible, the best timing for this will be through midday. As some warmer air begins to filter into the region we will begin to see the potential for a freezing rain/ sleet mix. The wintry mix will limit the amount of snow we see. On average the Twin Tiers are looking to see a trace to 3" of snow, highest amounts into northern Steuben and Schuyler counties. Lower elevations will see the lowest amounts. Along with the light snow accumulation, there is the potential for a light glaze of ice. Be prepared for slick roadways today, especially in the higher terrain. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s. Overnight lows near the mid-20s.