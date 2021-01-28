Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (01/28/2021)

Waking up to chilly temperatures and lake effect snow activity across the area. With winds sustained out of the northwest 10-20 mph along with gusts of 25 mph or high possible, we will see the potential for lake effect snow activity. Light lake effect will be off of both Lake Ontario & the Finger Lakes. Snowfall will remain light today besides isolated heavy snow showers. Highs today will hover 20 degrees with wind chill values in the single digits. Lake effect snow shower activity continues overnight. Lows in the single digits with wind chill values at or below zero.