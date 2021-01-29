Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (01/29/2021)

Waking up this morning to bitter cold temperatures across the area along with lake effect snow showers. We will continue to see a blustery northwest wind sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts of 25 mph or higher possible. An area of high pressure to the north continues to usher arctic cold air into the atmosphere leading to the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Highs today will hover around 20 degrees, wind chill values will near zero. The northwest wind direction will lead to the potential of lake effect snow showers through the afternoon. Shower activity will linger overnight. Lows in the single digits with wind chill values at or below zero.