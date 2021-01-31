Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (01/31/2021)

** Winter Weather Alerts issued for the Twin Tiers Sunday through Tuesday **

Waking up this morning to temperatures in the teens in most locations with wind chill values in the single digits. If you are heading out early you will certainly want to bundle up as highs will only reach into the mid to upper 20s. Cloud cover will continue to thicken today ahead of the approaching Winter Storm. Snow showers look to arrive by the afternoon, first in the Northern Tier than the Southern Tier. Coverage becomes more widespread overnight with moderate snowfall rates possible. On average accumulation with this first round of snow, tonight through early Monday morning will be between a trace- 6″. Lows tonight will be in the low 20s.