Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (02/05/2021)

** Winter Weather Alerts issued for the Twin Tiers Sunday through Tuesday **

Waking up this morning to steady moderate to even snowfall across portions of the Twin Tiers! A nearly stationary band of snow is producing 1-2" an hour across portions of the Finger Lakes & the Southern Tier. We will continue to see the steadiest of snow this morning, with pockets of moderate to heavy snow possible. We will continue to see on and off snow showers this afternoon thanks to the development of the lake effect. Lake effect will develop thanks to the combination of wrap-around moisture from the Nor'easter and a north/northwest wind. Winds today will be sustained at 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. Blowing and drifting snow will be a hazard today along with slick roads. Highs will hover around 30 degrees. Scattered snow showers continue overnight with lows in the low to mid-20s.