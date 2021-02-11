Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (02/11/2021)

Regional Forecast - Northern Tier

Waking up this morning to light snowfall across the area, thanks to a disturbance passing to the south of the region. Luckily, due to how far south this system is passing we are only seeing light snowfall. We will see a lull in precipitation by midday before spotty shower activity returns for the afternoon. Snowfall accumulation from this system will stay on the light side. We will continue to see below-average temperatures as highs will be in the mid to upper 20s. Any lingering shower activity will taper off tonight and lows will hover 10 degrees.

