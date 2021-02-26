Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (02/26/2021)

Waking up this morning to just some stray flurries across the area, these will continue to taper off through the morning. An area of high pressure will usher dry air into the atmosphere leading to decreasing cloud cover. Decreasing cloud cover will provide us will plenty of sunshine for the end of the workweek! Highs today will be in the low 40s. Cloud cover will begin to increase overnight as the next system moves into the region. Spotty snow showers will develop late as temperatures fall back towards 30 degrees.