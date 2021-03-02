Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (03/02/2021)

Waking up this morning to light flurry activity and bitterly cold temperatures. We will continue to deal with arctic cold air today as highs will stay in the low 30s, wind chill values at times will be in the single digits. A northwest wind will be sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts at times 25 mph or higher. An area of high pressure will lead to dry conditions today and decreasing cloud cover. By the afternoon we will be able to enjoy some sunshine so don’t forget your sunglasses when you head out the door! Winds will calm overnight and we will see mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the low 20s.