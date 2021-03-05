Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (03/05/2021)

Waking up this morning to bitter cold temperatures! An area of low pressure to the north of us will continue to usher arctic cold air into the region. Temperatures today will be below average for this time of year as highs are expected to reach into the low to mid-30s. Although it will be a cool end to the workweek we will be able to enjoy some sunshine! Clouds will begin to increase by the afternoon hours ahead of a weak disturbance that will move through the region. We will deal with blustery northwest winds that will be sustained at 10-20 mph; gusts of 30 mph or higher are possible. These winds will lead to wind chill values in the teens. We turn mostly cloudy overnight and the chance for snow showers returns. Lows will be in the mid to upper teens.