Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (03/10/2021)

Waking up this morning to cool temperatures and patchy valley fog. Luckily, thanks to a southerly breeze, temperatures will rebound nicely by this afternoon! Winds will be sustained between 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. This wind direction will usher in the warm air into the region helping to bump temperatures into the low 60s. The pleasant weather is thanks to an area of high pressure to the south of our area. This will lead to mostly sunny skies today before some mid/high-level clouds move into the region. Cloud cover will continue to increase overnight tonight as a frontal system approaches the region. Lows will be in the low 40s.