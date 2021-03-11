Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (03/11/2021)

Waking up this morning to mild temperatures and light drizzle across the area. We will see a mix of sun & clouds today before the potential for showers returns late day. Thanks to a strong southwest breeze, sustained at 5-15 mph with gusts of 25 mph or higher possible, temperatures are expected to warm nicely. Highs today will reach into the mid to upper 60s, some of us will even flirt with 70 degrees. A weak cold front will approach the region this afternoon and evening. The best timing for scattered showers looks to be mid to late afternoon through tonight. A brief downpour will be possible but in all rainfall looks to remain light; most locations will stay below a 0.10″. Shower activity will begin to taper off by sunrise Friday. Lows hover 40 degrees.