Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (03/15/2021)

Waking up this morning on the mild side once again! We will see temperatures fall a few more degrees as some colder air is ushered into the region behind the cold front. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine as we head throughout the day today and even mild temperatures. Although highs won't be as warm as yesterday they will still make their way up into the mid to upper 50s. Winds are turning gusty this afternoon with gusts of 30 mph possible; winds will be sustained at 10-20 mph. A secondary cold front will move through the region ushering in colder air leading to overnight lows near 20 degrees. Although there is limited moisture for this frontal system to tap into a stray shower will be possible this evening especially across the Finger Lakes.