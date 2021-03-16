Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (03/16/2021)

Waking up this morning to some bitterly cold temperatures across the Twin Tiers! After having a nice taste of Spring last week Winter was quick to let us know it's not done just yet. We will see below-average temperatures today as highs only reach into the low to mid-30s. Thanks to that strong northerly breeze between 5-15 mph, occasional gusts of 20 mph, we will see wind chill values into the upper teens to low 20s. An area of high pressure will lead to a pleasant start to the week as we will see plenty of sunshine. Clouds will begin to thicken late day and overnight ahead of an approaching weather system. Lows will be in the teens.