Waking up again this morning to cool temperatures again, but don’t let that fool you as we will see warm temperatures by the afternoon. Thanks to the southerly breeze ushering in some warm air into the region, we will once again see highs flirting with 70 degrees. As an area of high pressure moves off the east we will begin to see some mid/high-level clouds move in ahead of the frontal system. Clouds continue to thicken tonight with a stray shower possibly late. Lows in the low to mid-40s.