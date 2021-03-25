Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (03/25/2021)

Waking up this morning to mild temperatures and light rain shower activity; so don't forget that rain gear when heading out the door. As a warm front pushes through the region the potential for shower activity will increase. The best timing for steady light rain looks to be mid-morning through early afternoon. Rainfall is looking to stay light through brief downpours will be possible! Temperatures today will be warmer than average again as highs hover 60 degrees. Showers look to taper off by the evening commute leading to just lingering sprinkles tonight. We will see patchy fog develop and lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.