Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (04/02/2021)

Wet and heavy snow fell overnight leading to light snow accumulation across the area. The highest snow totals were into the higher terrain while the valley area saw close to an inch. The steady snow will continue to move off the east this morning leading to a period of dry weather this morning. Strong winds out of the northwest sustained at 10-20 mph, with gusts of 25 mph or higher possible, will support the development of lake effect shower activity. Lake effect snow showers will begin to develop this afternoon off of Lake Ontario. Any additional snowfall will remain on the lighter side, with the highest amounts being associated with heavier snow bands. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s. The shower activity that lingers tonight will taper off by early Friday morning. Lows will hover 20 degrees.