Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (04/07/2021)

Waking up this morning to light rain showers activity across the Twin Tiers! These light showers will linger early this morning before tapering off by midday as some dry air moves into the region. Decreasing cloud cover the second half of the day will lead to mostly sunny skies. We will once again see warmer than average temperatures. Highs today will hover 70 degrees; some locations actually reaching into the low 70s. Heading into the overnight hours we will remain mostly dry and patchy valley fog will be possible. Lows in the low to mid-40s.