Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (04/09/2021)

A warm front moving through the region today leading to scattered rain shower chances. Rainfall will remain let and today will not be a washout by any means. We will continue to deal with cloud cover and very limited sunshine is expected. Winds out of the south sustained at 10-20 mph will help usher in warm and moist air into the region. Highs today will be slightly cooler than yesterday as temperatures reach into the mid to upper 60s. Any stray shower activity that lingers this evening will taper off overnight. We will continue to see mostly to partly cloudy skies; lows in the mid to upper 40s.