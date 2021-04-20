Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (04/20/2021)

Waking up this morning to dreary conditions across the Twin Tiers! Thanks to temperatures this morning close to the mid-30s we are seeing a rain/snow mix to even wet snow in the higher terrain. As temperatures gradually rise into the mid-40s, we will see showers transition from a mix to rain showers. The shower activity this afternoon will remain light. Any lingering showers that continue this evening will taper off overnight. Lows tonight will be in the mid-30s.