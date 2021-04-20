Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (04/20/2021)

Waking up to mainly quiet conditions this morning; besides for some spotty shower activity across northern Steuben county. Broken cloud cover today will lead to peeks of sunshine. Although the majority of the Twin Tiers will remain dry, isolated shower activity will be possible. Highs today will be slightly cooler than yesterday as highs reach into the low to mid-50s. Cloud cover thickens tonight and showers will begin to arrive. Lows will drop near the mid-30s, before slowly rising by the pre-dawn hours Wednesday.