Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (04/22/2021)

It will be a chilly and windy day for the Twin Tiers. A strong northwesterly breeze sustained at 15-25 mph, gusts of 30 mph or higher possible, will lead to cooler than average temperatures today. Highs are expected to reach into the low 40s. The wind direction will support the development of lake effect shower activity. Showers will be on and off today, with some in the form of a rain/snow mix. Breaks in clouds will lead to limited sunshine across the Twin Tiers. Any lingering shower activity will taper off tonight and cloud cover will begin to decrease. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.