Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (04/27/2021)

Waking up to temperatures similar to yesterday so you will certainly want that jacket handy when heading out the door. A weak disturbance moved through the region overnight bringing the potential for light showers to the area. Although the shower activity is coming to an end, a large amount of cloud cover will linger for today. Breaks in the clouds will allow for some sunshine, but it looks to be limited. Temperatures will be mild today with highs reaching into the low to mid-70s. Cloud cover will thicken back up overnight as a weather system moves into the region. Lows will be in the low to mid-50s.