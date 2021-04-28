Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (04/28/2021)

It is a calm start to the day across the area as the majority of us are seeing mostly partly clear skies. The amount of sunshine we see in the first half of the day will help aid in the development of thunderstorms for this afternoon. Cloud cover will increase as warm & moist air is ushered into the region, highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s. Chance for showers arrives by this afternoon along with isolated thunderstorm chances. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded Steuben, Tioga (Pa.), portions of Chemung, Bradford, & Schuyler counties in a Slight Risk for strong to severe thunderstorms. (level 2 out of 5) The rest of the Twin Tiers remains in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for the development of strong to severe storms. Brief downpours & hail in 1″ diameter will be possible; the main concern will be damaging wind gusts of 60-70 mph. If you have outdoor plans this afternoon and evening just keep an eye on the sky. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible early tonight before those weaken to scattered rain showers. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.