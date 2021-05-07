Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (05/07/2021)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) - The Bath Police Department has announced the largest crack cocaine arrest in the department's history after $16,000 worth of crack cocaine was found on the 200 block of Campbell Street.

Lawrence Rodgers, 61, was arrested during a traffic stop on two sealed Superior Court warrants for two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, all in the fifth degree.