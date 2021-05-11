Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (05/11/2021)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) - Allan Sullivan, 44, has been arrested after a welfare fraud investigation, according to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, between Sept. 13, 2020, and March 15, 2021, Sullivan "sold and or traded his benefit card issued by the Steuben County Department of Social Services for unauthorized items on more than one occasion."