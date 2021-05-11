Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (05/11/2021)

Waking up this morning to calm and cool conditions. Thanks to calm winds and mainly clear skies patches of frost have developed on grassy surfaces; the Frost Advisory will remain in effect through 8 am. We will enjoy some sunshine for the first half of the day before cloud cover increases as a frontal system approaches the region. This weak cold front will produce some scattered rain showers mid-afternoon through this evening. Any rainfall will remain on the light side and highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. As temperatures fall back into the 30s tonight, any lingering showers will have the potential to mix with wet snow. This is most likely to occur in the hilltop areas in Steuben County.