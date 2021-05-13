Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (05/13/2021)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - New York gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino is holding a press event as part of his second run for Governor at Elmira City Hall.

“I’ve been overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of support from grassroots activists, donors and just regular people I see at the diner or hear from on social media — all encouraging me to run,” said the former Westchester County Executive in a release prior to the press conference. “The conversation is often the same — ‘I love New York but I have one foot out the door. I don’t know how much more I can take. We need to get rid of this guy and save our state. Please run.’”