WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) - Watkins Glen Police are searching for Gary V. Kurbanov, who is described as "armed and dangerous" after a high-speed chase on Thursday.

At about 11:57 p.m. the Watkins Glen Police Department observed a black Audi, bearing NYS registration KEN6101, commit several vehicle and traffic violations. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, when then fled at a high rate of speed through the Village of Watkins Glen.