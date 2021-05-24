Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (05/24/2021)

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) - According to the latest Siena Poll, voters now say Governor Andrew Cuomo should not resign by a 49-41% margin, compared to a 51-37% majority who said he should not resign last month.

In a generic Democrat vs. Republican 2022 gubernatorial matchup, the poll Democrat governor leads 55-29%. When asked Cuomo vs. a Republican, voters side with Cuomo 48-38%. And when asked Attorney General Letitia James vs. a Republican, voters favor James 46-29%.