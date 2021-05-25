Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (05/25/2021)

(WETM) - The New York State seven-day average COVID positivity rate fell for the 50 consecutive days, according to the Governor's office.

"The hard work of New Yorkers combined with the vaccine have helped us prevent the spread of COVID and keep our state's numbers trending in the right direction," Governor Cuomo said. "While we are containing the COVID beast, our fight is not over. I want to encourage all New Yorkers to take advantage of our greatest tool against COVID - the vaccine."